Audi collides with a large wild boar: the animal dies, the driver is injured

by palermotoday.it – ​​43 seconds ago

Wild boars don’t just damage crops. Now they also go looking for food on the roads traveled by cars, causing more and more frequent accidents. In the last few days several have occurred on the state road that connects Termini Imerese, Sciara…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Audi collides with a large wild boar: the animal dies, the motorist is injured appeared 43 seconds ago in the online newspaper palermotoday.it”.