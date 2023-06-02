Audience at Roland Garros against Novak Djokovic | Sport

The terrible moves of the French audience in Paris surprised Novak as well. From MONDA reporter Nemanja Stanojčić at Roland Garros.

Roland Garros is slowly progressing, the entry into the second Sunday of the second Grand Slam of the season is approaching, and at every step at the “Filip Shatrije” stadium, it is felt that the main thing is slowly approaching. With that, the tension starts to rise.

Every move of tennis players is viewed through a special prism, although additional attention is also paid to the reactions of the audience, especially when it comes to, what to say, rude gestures from the stands. And it was precisely with such gestures and shouts that the French audience cheered Novak Djokovic u in the third round match against Alejandro Davidovic Fokina. This may not have been fully conveyed on TV, but it was felt on the spot.

It’s one thing to root for the underdog, to want the match to last as long as possible, be it a game, a set, a minute or an hour. It is something completely normal, usual and expected, but the moves that some of the fans made at the “Filip Shatrije” stadium are, to say the least, shameful and far below the level of such a glamorous competition. Every mistake of the Serbian player is accompanied by whistles, and even the moment when it is took a medical time out because he needed help!? Who else whistles for something like that…

And then one detail further shocked everyone, including Novak. After Alejandro Davidovic Fokina’s serve, the referee shouted “out”, and Novak then just sent the ball up and as it slowly returned to the ground, increasingly loud whistles could be heard from the stands. Djokovic turned to the fans with an expression of astonishment, even he did not understand why he was met with a “knife” for such a small thing. Somewhat affected, he had a ready answer, he applauded ironically, imitated the unpleasant “ooo” from the stands with his facial expressions and showed how much he was not pleased to hear that.

“I don’t know what’s in the minds of some people, I understand that someone paid for the ticket and has the right to express their opinion, but when someone crosses the line of respect, when they provoke and provoke, I have to react to injustice,” Djokovic commented on all that.

This is not the first time at this year’s Roland Garros that the fans have been in the spotlight. Danil Medvedev talked about it, begged them to keep quiet, Taylor Fritz silenced them after the victory and was greeted with whistles, and after that even Djokovic surprisingly became the “villain”.

In the stadium where the wind was blowing so that it was much colder than it appeared on TV, there were still more positive impressions. them – but not because of music, but because of winter. We’re not complaining, though. Every time Djokovic steps on the court, everyone is aware that this could be a historic Roland Garros, and when that is the case, then all of us who support him direct our energy towards only one goal – Nolet’s success. And it is truly a privilege to witness history, if only those who booed Djokovic today also understand it.