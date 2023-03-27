He was called Audrey E. Hale the young woman identified as the killer who killed at least six people in the school Nashville, including three children and three adults. According to local media, the woman was 28 years old and had been a student at the Catholic school Covenant in the city of Tennessee. As reported by the Nbc, Hale lived in Nashville, where his family also resides. But the local police chief John Drake he explained that so far the investigators have tried to get in touch with the mother and brother without success. Investigators would later be able to contact the father. According to New York Post, the woman worked as an illustrator and graphic designer. The 28-year-old allegedly broke into the school from the side doors, avoiding the usually closed main ones, heavily armed with two assault rifles and a pistol obtained legally. During the shooting she was confronted by five agents, two of these opened fire and managed to stop her, killing her. To help the police in identifying the woman was her car, which had been left parked right near the school. The agents are searching her house, which they entered after exploding a grenade against the door.

The woman also left a text considered by the police to be the manifesto which would explain the reasons that would have pushed her to carry out the massacre. A targeted act according to the police, according to which the woman had “the maps of the property on which the school stood”. According to police, Audrey Hale identified herself as transgender. Several posts circulate on social networks that are attributed to the woman with her graphic creations.

