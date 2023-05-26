Augure Baloji Cannes Film Festival

the 76e edition of the Cannes festival is in full swing with its usual scent of scandal, its sensational declarations. Between the biggest names in Hollywood, including Tom Hanks, Harrison Ford, Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson… small productions try to hoist themselves up on tiptoe to, too, be seen – on the bill. Who will be neglected? In any case, not the young director Baloji Tshiani who comes with an auspicious surprise.

Credit: Cannes festival I the poster for Augure de Baloji Augur! This is the new film by the young Belgian director of Congolese origin, Baloji Tshiani. This young director in his forties has had several lives: he has been a rapper, a poet, he has performed on stage and played in several films. This year he is presenting one of his productions, a feature film, for the first time at the Cannes Film Festival in the “Un regard” category. With this film, the stars of the cinema will have to be on their toes!

A Congolese fiction a little too realthe

This is the first time that an African production has competed in this category. In ”Augure”, there are four destinies, four points of view which collide and coalesce. This film gives the impression of a large fresco, of a tree which begins to have its first shoots. The director proposes an explanation of certain facts or superstitions by the forces of the unconscious and the subconscious. The film is weighed down by too many phenomena, entoptic visions. Lives that intertwine Bundles of history that touch on a focal point: prejudices, painful traditions. Four people considered, wrongly, as shadow beings who will associate and fight together, help each other and try to change the representation that some people have of them.

What to remember from this 90-minute feature film?

Baloji Tshiani evokes the problem of “zabolo”, witchcraft and points to the difficulty of integrating certain people considered as marginalized. During his exile, Koffi meets Alice. It’s love at first sight. They must regularize their situation; Alice is about to give birth to children, twins. Also, Koffi must return to the country: the Congo. He has a hard time apprehending this return, not forgetting the causes that pushed him to flee the village. Difficult return, but it is obliged. He is afraid to see certain people again, including his mother, who abhors him because of the crow’s feet that clouded his face. She thinks her son is a wizard. This crow’s feet, she likens it to the mark of the devil. Nor should we forget Tshala, Koffi’s sister, a polyamorous woman who dreams of going to Durban and Paco, a street urchin, transvestite, at the head of a group of young people.