August 2023 Flight Schedule at Havana’s José Martí International Airport Announced

Title: José Martí International Airport Releases August Flight Schedule

Authorities of the “José Martí” International Airport in Havana have announced the schedule of flights for both departures and arrivals in August 2023. As the main air entrance of the country, this airport offers numerous monthly connections.

Aerolíneas Argentinas will continue operating flights every Friday from Buenos Aires to José Martí International Airport. Air Europa will provide a daily flight from Madrid, Spain. Meanwhile, the Spanish Iberojet will maintain flights every Monday, Wednesday, and Sunday from Madrid.

Air France will also continue to operate at José Martí International Airport, offering flights every Monday, Thursday, and Saturday from Paris, France. Iberia will have flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from Madrid. Bahamas Air will maintain its Tuesday and Friday flights from Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas.

Swiss Edelweiss will continue its Thursday flights from Zurich, while Turkish Airlines will operate every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday from Istanbul, Turkey. The Spanish World2Fly will have flights on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays from Madrid, and Haitian Sunrise Airways will fly from Port-au-Prince to Havana every Monday. Additionally, the German Condor will maintain flights every Monday and Friday from Frankfurt, Germany.

In August, several other airlines are increasing their flight frequencies to Havana. Caribbean Airlines will continue operating flights every Tuesday and Saturday from Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. Wingo, a Colombian airline, will offer flights every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from Bogotá, as well as flights on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from Panama and Wednesdays and Saturdays from Medellín.

Italian airline Neos will maintain its flights with frequencies, including a flight from Rome to Cancun/Rome on Mondays and Sundays from Milan. Sky High will offer flights on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and the Aztec Aeroméxico will have a daily flight from Mexico City to Havana.

Cayman Airways will continue its flights every Monday and Thursday from George Town, Cayman Islands, and Angolan TAAG will operate flights on Wednesdays (2, 16 and 30) from Luanda, and on Thursdays (3, 17 and 31) to Luanda. Air Century will fly on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays from Santo Domingo and on Saturdays from Punta Cana.

Mexican airline Magnicharters will operate flights to Havana on Tuesdays and Saturdays from Mexico City, with two additional flights from Cancun on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Additionally, Magnicharters will offer flights on Monday and Friday from Merida. InterCaribbean will provide flights on Monday and Friday from Kingston, Jamaica. Estelar Airlines will offer flights on Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday from Porlamar and to Caracas, with additional flights on Tuesday and Friday to and from Porlamar.

Other airlines include Turpial Airlines, which connects Havana with Caracas every Tuesday, and Fly Always, with flights arriving on Monday and departing on Tuesday from Paramaribo/Camagüey, and arriving on Wednesday and departing on Thursday from Paramaribo/Santiago de Cuba. For Georgetown/Paramaribo, flights will arrive on Friday and depart on Saturday.

Finally, Viva Aerobus will operate flights on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from Mexico City, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday from Saint Lucia, and daily flights from Cancun with two flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. They will also provide a daily flight from Merida and flights on Thursday and Sunday from Monterrey.

Please note that flights to the United States, Nicaragua, and Copa Airlines were detailed in separate articles.

The schedules mentioned are subject to change, and passengers are advised to check with the respective airlines for any updates or changes to their flights.

