Aurora borealis over Vojvodina | Info

The sky over Serbia turned red!

The mysterious red light that appeared in the sky above Sombor left all the citizens of this Vojvodina city in awe.

Some managed to record unreal shots from this city, but also from many other cities in the north of Serbia. The red light in the sky was seen in Vrbas, Banatski dvor, Bački Petrovo Selo.

By the way, we are talking about a unique phenomenon, aurora borealis, which occurs due to a strong solar storm.

“The aurora borealis can be seen tonight in Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro. Due to strong solar storms, the aurora borealis is visible almost to the very south of Europe, and it may be the same the following evening,” Hailz Serbia announced.

According to a Facebook page from Slovenia, which deals with meteorological conditions, such scenes are not typical in this part of Europe.

And Bosnia and Herzegovina under pink lights

Aurora borealis was also seen in Vitez. By the way, when the aurora borealis appears, a crack is often heard in the sky. Then a big, bright arc lights up the night. Sometimes the bright rays of light spread like a fan, and sometimes they shine like a bright spotlight.

Many netizens wrote that this was a unique phenomenon, and it scared some.

