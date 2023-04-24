Aurora Ramazzotti and the selfie in bikini after giving birth: “I no longer play to avoid the reflected image”

“At the age of two you begin to recognize your reflection in the mirror and from that moment on, a real relationship begins with that reflective surface, one of the longest in your life”. Thus begins the reflection that Aurora Ramazzotti, new mother of little Cesare, entrusts to a long Instagram post to tell about her relationship with the body image from an early age to today. An exterior with which the 26-year-old daughter of art, born from the marriage between Michelle Hunziker and Eros Ramazzotti, confesses that she has now made peace.

“When I was a teenager – he says – there were days in which I imagined a world without that reflection, I spent hours trying to forget mine and entered the bathrooms with my head down to avoid crossing that image. I’m not sure at what point my relationship with it became so complicated, perhaps around when I began to understand that a simple play of light could condition my entire existence. Everything seemed to be based on that relationship, a fleeting moment capable of upsetting a life, of making one forget the true beauty of the soul, of bringing sickness and crying and everything and more. I didn’t know, because I hadn’t decided it, it just happened, that a dysfunctional, dangerous relationship was born with that reflected image”.

The post continues: “Like any relationship of that type, moments of calm serenity alternated with furious fights. Even when everything seemed to be going well, even when I caught myself thinking “it’s changed, this time for real”, it never was, I was sewing colored patches on a ripped jeans”. Aurora Ramazzotti explains that it took her time to understand that the problem was not outside, in the mirror, but inside. “I only realized this after my mistake was in believing that it was by changing that image that I would heal the fragmented relationship. Because it didn’t matter how much I tried to make sure that the light reflected differently on my face, on my belly, on the drawings traced by life on my skin. There was something that had to change inside, where no one will ever see,” she says.

On her current relationship with exteriority, she concludes: “Today the relationship is going swimmingly, today I no longer play at avoiding that reflected image, today I spend a lot of time observing it. It tells me about life, reminds me where I’ve been and allows me to imagine where I’ll go. Maybe it won’t be like this forever, but now more than ever I’ve learned to love her. On ‘bad’ days, instead of looking straight at her harsher judges, we punch each other a little and then go back to caressing and I remember that deep down the poor thing can only show me the shell of me, I’m anything but”.