Source title: Australia-US Environmental Protection and Energy Conservation Project won the “United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Hong Kong Achievement Award 2021” Certificate of Commendation

Recently, Aomei Pharmaceutical’s environmental protection and energy saving project was recognized by the “United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Hong Kong Achievement Award 2021” and issued a certificate of recognition. Aomei Pharmaceuticals has clear specifications from raw materials, production technology and process, equipment, system software to the operation of employees. To ensure that the drugs and auxiliary materials in the production process are free from contamination, and to improve the control and management of the clean room environment. For environmental protection, the production process of Aomei Pharmaceuticals will not produce industrial pollution, and the company will also recycle solid waste, and actively respond to the call of environmental protection to promote the green development of the pharmaceutical industry. Photo Caption: Aomei Pharmaceuticals won the “United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Hong Kong Achievement Award 2021” Energy Conservation Project Commendation | © Aomei The UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) have been adopted by all UN member states since September 2015, providing a framework and blueprint for addressing the most pressing issues facing the world. Businesses and institutions should work together to adopt the SDGs framework by 2030 and work together to create a more prosperous, inclusive and peaceful future for the next generation. Aomei Pharmaceuticals has always been adhering to the concept of integrity management. From research and development to manufacturing, Aomei Pharmaceuticals’ strategic policy in sustainable development, ethics and good governance, from three areas of operational responsibility, personnel responsibility, and social responsibility, serves the society. While continuing to create value, we will strive to take on and actively implement the corporate responsibility of sustainable development to achieve mutual benefit and win-win between business and society. See also Anti-atomic bunkers, record demands in France Aomei Pharmaceuticals develops and implements policies to promote sustainable economic growth in 2030, thereby promoting local culture and products. Specifically in the following three aspects: People: The 2030 goal is to help one billion stakeholders improve the quality of life. Operational: The 2030 goal is to strive to reduce energy consumption by 20% in our operations and achieve the long-term goal of being carbon-free. Community Aspects: The 2030 goal is to improve reaching 10 million people in need in the community. Aomei Pharmaceuticals is committed to being a good corporate citizen. Thanks to the employees of Aomei Pharmaceuticals, who work together to protect health every day, take social responsibility seriously, play an active role in society, and create opportunities for those in need, while not forgetting to take care of the environment we depend on. Aomei Pharmaceuticals continues to implement this commitment to the society, and has been committed to the cause of global health for many years, bringing high-quality medicines to the people in need. We take a three-pronged approach, including employee volunteering, financial support for non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and nonprofits, and social education. Aomei Pharmaceuticals works with its employees to improve production efficiency and profits while formulating corresponding environmental protection policies, implementing energy conservation and emission reduction measures, and creating value for the environment. A healthy environment is crucial to our future. All employees of Aomei Pharmaceuticals will work together to continue to contribute to the sustainable development of the world and contribute their own strength to the challenges brought by climate change to human society. Aomei Pharmaceuticals firmly believes that human society will become a better place.

