At Beijing International Airport, inbound passengers are waiting to be sent to a designated isolation and quarantine facility. (Image credit: Getty Images)

[Looking at the news from China on January 1, 2023]JapanSince December 30 last year, forChina MainlandPassengers are forced to implementCOVID-19On the first day of the new regulation, 92 positive inbound passengers were screened out, which is a significant “surge increase” compared with the 4 people on the previous day, and 90 of them entered the country from the mainland, which is equivalent to Nearly 98% of positive inbound tourists are fromChina.In addition, Australia, which originally stated that it would not impose restrictions on mainland tourists for the time being, also changed on the 1st, and announced that from the 5th, from themainlandPassengers must present a negative certificate before they can enter; at the same time, Canada has also introduced the same entry measures from the 5th.

The Japanese government has implemented COVID-19 testing for all passengers from mainland China since December 30, and has also restricted flights from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau to use only Tokyo Narita, Haneda, Kansai and Chubu 4 airports.

According to reports from the Japanese media Jiji News Agency and “Yomiuri Shimbun”, Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare announced the results of the first day of the 30th “General Screening” on December 31. A total of 92 inbound passengers were diagnosed with COVID-19 on that day. Among them, 90 people are from the mainland, which is equivalent to nearly 98% of the positive inbound tourists, all from the mainland. Among the 90 people, 77 were asymptomatic patients.

The report pointed out that since mid-October 2022, less than 10 people have been screened positive from inbound Japanese tourists every day. The data released on December 30 was only 4 people. Now the number of confirmed cases of inbound tourists has become obvious “Surge”.

In addition, the Australian government only emphasized last week that since the variant strain of COVID-19 circulating in China was prevalent earlier than in Australia, it does not pose such a serious problem to the local area, so it will not impose restrictions on passengers from China for the time being. Entry measures, but the Australian government changed it on January 1, announcing that from 0:00 on the 5th, passengers from the mainland must present a negative virus certificate within 48 hours before they can enter.

According to a report by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC News), Australian Health Minister Butler (Mark Butler) said that the new regulation is a temporary measure based on “high concern” about the lack of detailed data on the epidemic in China. The move is not to restrict mainland tourists from traveling to Australia, but to collect better data. Australia still sincerely welcomes tourists from mainland China.

In addition to Australia, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation News Network, the Public Health Agency of Canada (Public Health Agency of Canada) also announced on the evening of December 31 that due to the surge in confirmed cases in the mainland and the lack of relevant epidemiological data, From the 5th, passengers from the mainland, Hong Kong, and Macau must present a COVID-19 negative certificate within 2 days of the date of departure before they can enter the country. This new entry rule will remain for 30 days.

In addition, passengers who have been infected with COVID-19 between 10 days and 90 days before the departure date can replace the negative certificate with relevant documents.

Canadian officials said that after 30 days, the relevant data will be re-evaluated to decide whether to extend the new entry measures.

52% of flights from China to Milan, Italy tested positive

On December 28, the Italian Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, told the Congress that all entry and transit persons from China must undergo compulsory screening, and more are expected to be stipulated in a new regulation. detail. He said that this measure is very important in order to ensure the monitoring and identification of virus variants and to protect the Italian people.

According to Guido Bertolaso, head of health for the Lombardy region, 35 of the 92 passengers on the first flight of two flights from China to Milan this week had COVID-19. -19 test results were positive (38%); and the second flight was even worse, with 62 of the 120 passengers carrying the virus (52%). Passengers who tested positive have been quarantined, and officials have stepped up contact tracing.