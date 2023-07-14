Australia appoints first female head of central bank: Michele Bullock

Australia has appointed the first female head of the central bank, torpedoing the current governor in favor of his deputy. All this amid a public outcry over the steep rise in interest rates.

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese have announced that Michele Bullock will lead the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) for the next seven years, having chosen not to reappoint Governor Philip Lowe for a second term.

In short, the group of women at the helm of central banks is becoming even more numerous: only a month ago Turkey appointed Hafize Gaye Erkan, a former bank manager in the United States. Again she was the first woman at the helm of the national central bank. Obviously the most famous case of a female governor, in this historical moment, is that of Christine Lagarde at the helm of the ECB.

A total of 24 women head central banks out of a total of 186 institutions: this is the highest number since the Official Monetary and Financial institutions Forum began counting a decade ago.

