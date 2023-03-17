Home World Australia concludes the agreement for the purchase of 220 cruise missiles from the USA
The US State Department has approved the sale of about 220 cruise missiles to Australia in a deal worth $895 million. The BBC website reports it. The proposed sale, which requires Congressional approval, includes Tomahawk missiles and technical support. The missiles will be used by Virginia-class submarines that Australia will purchase from the United States under the Aukus defense pact

Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said the missiles would provide “a really important capability”.

The deal would allow the country to “extend further beyond our shores and that’s how we’re able to keep Australia safe,” the minister told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (abc).

The missiles could initially be deployed on Australia’s Hobart-class destroyers ahead of delivery of the first Aukus submarines, the ABC said.

The Pentagon said the sale “will enhance Australia’s ability to interoperate with US maritime forces and other allied forces, as well as its ability to contribute to missions of mutual interest.”

