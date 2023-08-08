Home » Australia cooks mushrooms but they are poisonous: 3 dead. Daughter-in-law investigated
World

Australia cooks mushrooms but they are poisonous: 3 dead. Daughter-in-law investigated

by admin
Australia cooks mushrooms but they are poisonous: 3 dead. Daughter-in-law investigated

In Australia, the death of three people, all related, following a family lunch is a detective story. In fact, the daughter-in-law cooked the mushrooms and the suspicion is that it was she who poisoned them. A fourth relative struggles between life and death. But the circumstances are cloudy and the police’s suspicions converge on this 48-year-old woman, who says she is a stranger: “I didn’t do anything, I love them.”

Suspects converge on Erin Patterson, the events took place in Leongatha, a town southeast of Melbourne, about two hours by car. It all begins with a couple visiting their daughter-in-law (separated from their son, but still on good terms with their in-laws): he is the elderly parish priest of Korumburra, and is accompanied by his wife. Then the sister of the old woman and her husband also stop. An invitation that, after the illness, arouses suspicions. Also because Erin Patterson, who hadn’t eaten the mushrooms, is fine, and so are her two children, who apparently ate other dishes. Shortly after the mushroom meal, however, all the other diners fell ill and ended up in hospital in Melbourne. Don Patterson, the parish priest, and his wife Gail, aged 70 and 66 respectively, have died. Gail’s sister Heather, 66, also died. Her husband Ian, 68, is in very critical condition and was immediately scheduled for a liver transplant.

According to the first findings it seems that the group of diners ate some specimens of amanita phalloide, very poisonous mushrooms. But the investigations continue.

You may also like

Dejan Stanković watched the match between Olimpija and...

“A National Monument”. Biden secures the Grand Canyon

“Streamlined procedures and new rules”

TSC lost to Braga 0:3 in the Champions...

A life as a clown and its magical...

“Morutan ceduto dal Galatasaray al Konyaspor”

Acqua Di Giò Parfum by Giorgio Armani –...

“Grendizer U” the Grendizer Reboot: between enthusiasm and...

Dejan Stanković and Milenko Aćimović at the match...

The nominees for the 2023 VMAs – MONDO...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy