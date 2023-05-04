Australia cracks down on e-cigarettes, will New Zealand follow suit?Both the government and the opposition party have expressed their views… | New Zealand Chinese Herald Network

The government says vaping is important for quitters, so a balance needs to be found. The National Party believes that e-cigarettes lead to addiction among young people, and Australia’s practice is worth learning.

The English “Herald” reported that the Minister of HealthAyesha VerrallThe government does not currently intend to follow in Australia’s footsteps and ban all recreational vaping products, saying it is necessary for these products to continue as tobacco regulations tighten.

Meanwhile, the National Party leaderChristopher LuxonHe said he would be open to anything, including a ban on vaping, and believed New Zealand’s current policy on vaping products was wrong.

E-cigarette popularity increases

While the number of smokers in New Zealand has dropped dramatically in recent years, the number of people vaping nicotine products and using e-cigarettes has been on the rise, initially seen as an alternative to tobacco to quit smoking but increasingly for recreational use, among young people usage is also on the rise.

2021/22The annual New Zealand Health Survey found that,8.3%of adults(15over the age of)daily vaping, higher than the previous year6.2%and2015/16annual0.9%。

at the same time,2021/22annual8%of adults smoke tobacco daily, down from previous year9.4%and2011/12annual16.4%。

2022year for10A survey of graders found that nearly3out of 10,000 respondents10.1%of people smoke e-cigarettes every day, more than2021Yearly9.6%,since2019has more than tripled over the past year.

But often smoke e-cigarettes(Includes weekly and monthly puffs)of10The number of students in grades from2021Yearly20.2%down to18.2%。

At the same time, regular tobacco smokers10Year-by-year student numbers continue to decline, from2021Yearly4.2%down to2022Yearly3%。

Australia cracks down on e-cigarettes

Yesterday, Australia announced a ban on recreational vaping.

In Australia, since2021Since nicotine e-cigarettes required a prescription to be sold in 1999, a black market for the product has flourished, and non-nicotine e-cigarettes sold in convenience stores have often been found to contain the highly addictive substance.

The Australian government said this week it would step up regulation, ban the import of over-the-counter e-cigarettes from overseas and shut down e-cigarette sales in retail establishments.

Previously, New South Wales had already enacted strict rules prohibiting the transfer of18The sale of e-cigarettes to persons under the age of 10 is also prohibited from advertising the products.

But now, the Australian federal government has declared it completely illegal to sell over-the-counter e-cigarettes, even without nicotine.

In the future, e-cigarettes will only be available in pharmacies and“similar drug”Some flavors, colors and ingredients are banned, and the concentration and content of nicotine will be reduced. All disposable e-cigarettes will also be banned.

But for people who want to quit smoking, the Australian government has made it easier for people to obtain e-cigarette prescriptions.

New Zealand government: Find a balance between pros and cons

In New Zealand, the Minister of HealthVerrallE-cigarettes are an important tool to help people quit smoking, especially those who have just quit, but a certain balance must be struck to ensure that young people do not vape.

“We haven’t found the right balance yet. “

VerrallThe government has been consulting on a number of issues, including e-cigarette flavors, publicity, disposable e-cigarettes and points of sale close to schools, he said.

But a recreational vaping ban was not included in the consultation, which would require legislative changes and there is not enough time in a political year.

“E-cigarettes do play an important role in helping people quit smoking and New Zealand will take an extraordinary step to make tobacco less accessible. ”

“Therefore, it is very important that e-cigarettes are readily available to adults who want to quit smoking.”

VerrallEvidence for the long-term health effects of e-cigarettes is limited compared with tobacco, but it is clearly highly addictive, the researchers said.

“It is not good for young people to become addicted, and e-cigarettes are indeed addictive. ”

“So we want to reduce the attractiveness of e-cigarettes and increase the difficulty of buying them. Also make sure laws are enforced to not sell e-cigarettes to young people.”

National Party: Australia is doing well

the leader of the national partyChristopher Luxon on 1NEWSsaid that if the National Party was in10May wins election to consider banning e-cigarettes.

He believes New Zealand’s policy is wrong and the problem of youth vaping needs to be nipped in the bud.

“We can do more, and I think it’s a good thing to think about a ban. “

“I talk to parents and principals every week, and it is a huge problem that many young people are addicted to nicotine because of vaping, which affects classrooms and learning.”

Luxon“very much admiration”The Australian government’s decision and believes New Zealand should consider following suit.

He said the government spent30It took 10 years for Kiwis to quit smoking, but now a new generation of young people are vaping and getting addicted to nicotine in a different way.

“We were promised that it was a tool that would get old smokers to quit, but the reality is that it’s sparked an addiction for a lot of young people.”

