Flooded rivers and hundreds of flooded homes in Melbourne and other cities in Southeast Australia. About 70 residents have been told to leave the suburb of Maribyrnong in northwest Melbourne, along with hundreds in the state’s cities of Victoria, Benalla and Wedderburn, authorities said. Melbourne is the second most populous city in Australia with 5 million inhabitants. Already last month, the Bureau of Meteorology had highlighted that the trend of the La Nina meteorological phenomenon was underway in the Pacific Ocean, with above-average rainfall.

Catastrophe floods, the appeal of the ambassador of Pakistan: 33 million displaced and more than a thousand dead, Italy helps us in Jauhar Saleem

02 September 2022



“About 500 homes in Victoria have been flooded and another 500 have been sealed off by the floods,” Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said. Numbers, as he pointed out, are destined to increase. Most of the state is plagued by “a very, very significant rain event and it obviously occurs with the ground completely soaked,” Andrews explained.

Floods devastate Pakistan: more than 1000 dead and submerged villages by our correspondent Gianluca Modolo

August 27, 2022



“The real challenge now is that we have another rain event next week and the weather service is forecasting more rain for the next six to eight week period and it won’t take much more water for there to be more flood events – he added Andrews – So this has just begun and will be with us for a while. ”

Usa: floods in Kentucky, six children among the victims July 29, 2022



The state emergency service said it had carried out 108 flood rescues in the past 48 hours. Evacuation orders were also in place for the city of Rochester on the Campaspe River, north of Melbourne, and the central Victorian towns of Carisbrook and Seymour on the Goulburn River.

In the north, in the state of New South Wales, 550 people have been isolated or evacuated from the town of Forbes due to the flooding of the Lachlan River, authorities said. South of Forbes, parts of the town of Wagga Wagga have been evacuated due to the breaking of the Murrumbidgee River levees.