Home » Australia, former pedophile teacher accused of abusing 90 girls – Corriere TV
World

Australia, former pedophile teacher accused of abusing 90 girls – Corriere TV

by admin
Australia, former pedophile teacher accused of abusing 90 girls – Corriere TV

Investigators: “One of the most terrible cases in 40 years of police activity”

(LaPresse) Australian police have accused a former teacher of abusing 91 girls. The 45-year-old man faces life in prison for the 1,623 sexual assaults on minors that allegedly took place in Brisbane, Sydney and abroad over a 15-year period. The allegations include rape and sexual intercourse with children under the age of 10. The suspect, police said, recorded the incident on his phone and cameras. All of the Australian children involved have been identified and their parents have been informed of the investigation, said Australian Federal Police Deputy Commissioner Justine Goug. Investigators monitored the man’s activity on the dark web and tracked down photos of children that were being shared. The suspect was arrested last August. “This is one of the most horrific cases of child abuse I have ever seen in nearly 40 years of policing,” said NSW Deputy Police Commissioner Michael Fitzgerald. (LaPresse/Ap)

Aug 1, 2023 – Updated Aug 1, 2023, 3:23 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Your Web Browser is Not Supported: CNN

You may also like

Cucumber, the Variety Show Host, Tears up at...

Paris, the Piaget jewelry store robbed: “Loot worth...

Wild telemarketing, from the Agcom code of conduct...

Verona, Chris Obeng Abom dies at the age...

The Power Struggle Within Wagner Group: Putin’s Ultimatum...

Remains of Indian Rocket Washes Up on Australian...

Some European countries have begun to evacuate their...

Atlas Fallen tells us in a trailer of...

The Controversy Surrounding TikTok: Trump’s Ban, Biden’s Response,...

Russian attack on Kharkiv: a school in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy