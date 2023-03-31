Home World Australia limits greenhouse gas emissions for the first time: “Goal to prevent the release of 200 million tons of carbon”
Australia limits greenhouse gas emissions for the first time: “Goal to prevent the release of 200 million tons of carbon”

Australia limits greenhouse gas emissions for the first time: “Goal to prevent the release of 200 million tons of carbon”

Australia has passed a series of climate laws aimed at ‘big polluters‘ which will force coal mines, smelters and refineries to reduce emissions by about 5% per year for the first time. These laws apply to about 215 large industrial plants, each of which produces more than 100,000 tons of greenhouse gases a year: thus, the government believes it can prevent the release of 200 million tons of carbon in the atmosphere over the next decade and reach the goal of zero emissions by 2050.

Emissions will not exceed Australia’s current pollution level of 140 million metric tons (154 million US tons) per year, and that limit will decrease over time. Large polluters will be able to purchase carbon credits to help meet their emissions reduction targets, but polluters who use carbon credits to achieve more than 30% of their reduction will need to explain why they are not doing more to reduce their emissions. emissions. According to the government, the reforms would reduce Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions by 205 million metric tonnes (226 million US tonnes) by 2030, the equivalent of taking two-thirds of Australia’s cars off the road over the same period. “This is the first time that reducing greenhouse gas emissions has been enshrined in Australian law“, he emphasized toAfp Tommy Wiedmann, sustainability expert at the University of New South Wales

The government has said the plan will end a decade of political wrangling that has repeatedly frustrated attempts to tackle climate change. The agreement was reached after several weeks of difficult negotiations. The Greens, whose support was needed to pass laws they were initially skeptical about, agreed to back the carbon plan after persuading the government to set a cap on emissions. The centre-left Labor Party administration has stated that reforms of the so-called safeguard mechanism are essential to achieve the goal of reducing emissions by 43% from 2005 levels by the end of the decade and zeroing them by 2050. Effective July 1, the reforms create a cap on the country’s emissions and require 215 polluting structures to reduce their emissions by 4.9% per year or to reach the goal with carbon credits. The laws create the first carbon price in Australia since the previous Labor government created a carbon tax in 2012. The Conservative government repealed that tax in 2014 and has since rejected any climate policy that charges polluters. The bills passed the Senate by a vote of 32 to 26, with Labor senators supported by the minor Green Party and non-aligned lawmakers.

