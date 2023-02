Listen to the audio version of the article

Australia’s central bank has announced it will be dropping the British monarch from its banknotes, replacing the image of the late Queen Elizabeth II on its Australian $5 note with a design honoring indigenous culture. The decision not to feature Charles III means that no British-based monarch will remain on Australian paper currency. The nation’s republican movement, in welcoming the decision, stressed that indigenous people predated British settlement by 65,000 years.