Australia, off to the largest radio observatory in the world: hunt for extraterrestrial life

Australia, off to the largest radio observatory in the world: hunt for extraterrestrial life

LONDON – Are we alone in the universe? The work to give an answer to this epochal question began today in a remote location in theWestern Australiawhere an intergovernmental initiative initiated the building more largest radio astronomical observatory in the world. Once completed, the battery of telescopes named Ska-Low will allow scientists to explore the “dawn of the cosmos”, i.e. the period in which stars and galaxies began to form, to explain why the universe is expanding and potentially to look for extraterrestrial life forms.

