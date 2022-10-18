Home World Australia revokes the recognition of West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel
World

Australia revokes the recognition of West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel

by admin
Australia revokes the recognition of West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel

“Jerusalem is a final status issue that should be resolved as part of a peace negotiation between Israel and the Palestinian people,” Penny Wong, Australian Labor Government Foreign Minister, said yesterday at a press conference. “Australia is committed to a two-party solution to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians – she then continued – and we will not pursue any policy that could threaten this prospect”.

So Australia announced that it will no longer recognize West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, nullifying the decision made in 2018 by the previous conservative government led by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, which had followed Donald Trump’s example. In 2017, the former US president decided to transfer the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem to “officially recognize it as the capital of Israel”. Decision also held by President Joe Biden.

The Israeli government has summoned the Australian ambassador for today. Prime Minister Yair Lapid, criticizing the Labor government’s move, explained that it was based on “a wrong media report”.

See also  North Korea claims to have successfully tested a new submarine-launched ballistic missile-BBC News

You may also like

Syria, dozens of deaths in clashes on the...

Brazil’s presidential runoff two candidates step up their...

Kiev, 218 prisoners exchanged with Moscow: there are...

Focus on the 20th National Congress of the...

Iran, diplomatic sources: “The athlete Elnaz Rekabi to...

British media: Britons are forced to frugal food...

France, the protest against the high cost of...

After the British political shock, there is a...

Germany, the alarm of the services; “Risk of...

Bbc: lost track of the Iranian athlete in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy