“Jerusalem is a final status issue that should be resolved as part of a peace negotiation between Israel and the Palestinian people,” Penny Wong, Australian Labor Government Foreign Minister, said yesterday at a press conference. “Australia is committed to a two-party solution to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians – she then continued – and we will not pursue any policy that could threaten this prospect”.

So Australia announced that it will no longer recognize West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, nullifying the decision made in 2018 by the previous conservative government led by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, which had followed Donald Trump’s example. In 2017, the former US president decided to transfer the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem to “officially recognize it as the capital of Israel”. Decision also held by President Joe Biden.

The Israeli government has summoned the Australian ambassador for today. Prime Minister Yair Lapid, criticizing the Labor government’s move, explained that it was based on “a wrong media report”.