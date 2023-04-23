Australia, the wreck of a ship that sank with 1,060 prisoners during the Second World War has been found

For more than 80 years, the location of the wreck of the Montevideo Maru, the Japanese merchant ship that sank in World War II off the Philippines, has been a mystery. For a long time the surviving descendants of the more than 1,000 people on board, including crew and prisoners from 16 countries, have sought an answer to what was Australia’s greatest maritime tragedy. Her wreck was found today off the northwestern coast of the Philippine island of Luzon at a depth of over 4,000 meters in the South China Sea, more than the Titanic, by underwater explorers and scholars of the Silentworld Foundation, the archaeological society that has organized the mission.



“Finally the resting place of the lost souls of the Montevideo Maru has been found,” said the Australian prime minister, Anthony Albanese, “we hope that today’s news will bring some comfort to their loved ones who have endured a long vigil”. Two of them, says the mission captain, Roger Turnerat the Bbc, were on board the vessel which for 12 days searched for the wreck in the South China Sea using high-tech equipment such as a sonar-equipped underwater vehicle. The Montevideo Maru will not be disturbed, human remains and artifacts will not be removed, the Silentworld Foundation said, but studied and analyzed in the place where they have rested for all these years.



The ship was carrying about 1,060 prisoners from around 16 countries, including 850 Australian servicemen, from the former Australian territory of New Guinea to what was then Japanese-occupied Hainan Island when on July 1, 1942, an American submarine torpedoed and sank the vessel, which did not have a “prisoner of war transport” marking. The Montevideo Maru disappeared into the waves in 11 minutes, according to Turner. Only three lifeboats were launched and 102 of the crew and Japanese Guards rowed to the Philippines, the rest of them disappearing forever with the ship.