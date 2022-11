Nearly 40 years after his first crime, Australian police have identified a serial rapist who terrorized Sydney for three decades, nicknamed the “Bondi Beast”. What to friends and family was a loving father and grandfather, seven months after his death is identified by the Australian police as the perpetrator of over thirty rapes.

Keith Simmsthis is his real name, targeted 31 women between 1985 and 2001, assaulting them at home or while they were jogging.