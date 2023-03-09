For plans to supply Australia with nuclear-powered submarines, the United States will speed up Australia’s purchases by arranging for the first few submarines to be built in the United States, according to people familiar with the matter. This arrangement has not yet been announced.

The arrangement will be part of a multifaceted plan to be announced at a meeting in Santiago next Monday where U.S. President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will To attend a meeting.

The arrangement for the sale of up to five US Virginia-class submarines is intended as a stopgap measure to speed up the program as the US plans to supply Australia with nuclear-powered submarines around 2035.

Submarine production will then be shifted to the UK and Australia, where a new design using US technology will be produced, the sources said.

Other aspects of the plan include calls for the United States to increase visits to Australian ports over the next few years and to establish a rotational US attack submarine capability in Perth by 2027.

All three countries will invest heavily in upgrading the defense industrial base, and Australia may even contribute to expanding the US’s ability to build submarines.

The White House and the Australian embassy in Washington declined to comment on the plans.

The alliance is called AUKUS, an acronym for Australia, Great Britain and United States. The above-mentioned people familiar with the matter said that in addition to cooperation in nuclear submarine technology, the United States, Britain and Australia also intend to cooperate in areas such as artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, hypersonic missiles and undersea technology. But nuclear-powered submarines will be at the heart of Monday’s meeting.

U.S. officials believe the related AUKUS agreement will enhance the capabilities of Australian and British submarines, thereby helping to maintain the West’s lead in undersea military technology over China.

They also said the move would also strengthen the alliance between the United States, Britain and Australia at a time when the Pentagon is undergoing a major defense transformation in response to China‘s growing military power.

The Wall Street Journal reported last September that Australia was negotiating to buy Virginia-class submarines from the United States under an arrangement to expedite the purchase of nuclear-powered submarines.

Nuclear-powered submarines can dive underwater for a long time and over long distances, and their performance far exceeds that of traditional submarines. The nuclear-powered submarines Australia buys will only be equipped with conventional weapons.

Australia has six Collins-class diesel-electric submarines, but they will be phased out over the next few years. Under the AUKUS program, Australia is expected to purchase at least eight nuclear-powered submarines.

The Virginia-class submarines that Australia will buy include attack submarines that the United States already operates as well as those that will be built from scratch.

Details are still to be determined, with some officials suggesting Australia may only buy three submarines.

Some U.S. lawmakers have disputed the aforementioned AUKUS agreement because it provides Australia with submarines that would otherwise have been supplied to the U.S. Navy. The U.S. Navy already faces difficulties expanding its own attack submarine fleet.

But the plan calls for a major investment to boost America’s ability to produce submarines.

“I think it’s a force multiplier,” said Representative Joe Courtney, a Connecticut Democrat whose district is home to submarine maker Electric Boat. The fact that the U.S. industrial base will strengthen and take on more jobs should also not be overlooked, he said.

The process of building a nuclear submarine takes a long time.

Bryan Clark, a senior fellow at the Washington-based Hudson Institute, said that while the U.S. Navy has budgeted for two attack submarines a year, according to the latest figures from the Congressional Budget Office, The United States produced submarines at a rate of only 1.5 per year during the corresponding period. Clark said it takes about six years to build a submarine.

“This AUKUS statement is pretty much meaningless if it’s not accompanied by intergenerational investment in our submarine industrial base,” a congressional aide said.

Senator Roger Wicker (Mississippi), the most senior Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said he supports the AUKUS plan but also said the Biden administration needs to do more to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base.

In a statement to The Wall Street Journal, Wicker said the AUKUS agreement “is a historic advance that will strengthen the fleet of one of our key Pacific allies, thereby advancing our relationship with Australia and the UK trilateral cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and sends a strong signal to China.”

“However, the Biden administration has never asked Congress to invest in the kind of intergenerational resources, authority, and political capital in our submarine industrial base to meet our own Navy’s submarine needs, let alone additional needs,” Wicker said. .

Reuters earlier reported parts of the deal.

Big spending on the defense industrial base is currently being planned, Biden administration officials said.

In his fiscal 2024 budget, Biden is expected to request more than $835 billion in defense budget, according to people familiar with the matter. That was higher than the defense budget request for the previous fiscal year and comes against the backdrop of the ongoing war in Ukraine and escalating U.S.-China tensions.

Many other initiatives are being planned to strengthen cooperation among these allies. Five Australian personnel have been enrolled in the US nuclear propulsion course last year, and several Australian personnel have been enrolled in the British Navy’s nuclear course. In addition, Australian ship staff are expected to travel to the United States for training.

The aforementioned decision to allow US submarines to operate from Perth, Australia, will also give Canberra the opportunity to learn how to support nuclear-powered submarines.

U.S. officials said such an arrangement would preserve U.S. military strategic advances because Guam, home to a major U.S. Navy port, is within range of Chinese missiles.

Peter Dean, who served as a senior adviser to the Australian government on a recent military review, said Australia’s presence of nuclear-powered submarines would enhance deterrence and create more difficulties for potential adversaries, which could deter them from engaging in provocative behaviour.

“The number of submarines in the Indo-Pacific region is increasing, and Australia needs to accelerate the adoption of nuclear submarine technology in order to remain competitive,” Dean said of nuclear-powered submarines. “It’s all about deterrence. Australia wants to have them so they may never need to be used,” said Dean, director of foreign policy and defense at the US Studies Center at the University of Sydney. .

(update completed)