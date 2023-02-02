Home World Australia to remove the image of the British royals from the 5 dollar banknotes
Australia to remove the image of the British royals from the 5 dollar banknotes

Australia to remove the image of the British royals from the 5 dollar banknotes

Canberra – The announcement came from the central bank: “The new banknote will feature the image of a native rather than that of Carlo IIIThe Australian $5 note was the only one left with the monarch’s face on it. The decision, according to the central bank, followed a consultation with the government, which supported the change. The treasurer of the Reserve Bank manager Jim Chalmers said the move “will honor the culture and history of early Australians.

The other side of the banknote will continue to represent parliament”. The central institute foresees a consultation with indigenous groups in the design of the new note, a process which however will take some time before it is put into circulation. King Charles III however, will continue to find space on coins: by the end of the year, new metal currencies will be minted and put into circulation immediately after

