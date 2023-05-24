Australia, woman dies after being tasered by police

Clare Nowland, the 95-year-old woman tasered by Australian police while in a nursing home, has died. The incident had occurred in Cooma, about 114 km south of Canberra, the Australian capital.

This was reported in a statement by the New South Wales police, which added that the woman “died peacefully in hospital yesterday evening, surrounded by family and loved ones”.

The elderly woman, who was suffering from dementia, was tasered on May 17 by a 33-year-old police officer as she walked with her own walker and a kitchen knife in her hand. Due to her impact, the 95-year-old had fallen and she had hit her head, causing a cerebral hemorrhage.

According to the most recent reconstruction of the event, the employees of the rest home had called the police saying that there was a woman “armed with a knife”.

The policemen therefore invited the woman to drop her weapon, but she continued to move against them albeit “at a slow pace” as she was forced to move with a walker.

The officer who tasered Mrs Nowland was charged with assault and the matter has aroused much controversy.