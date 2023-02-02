Home World Australian banknotes will no longer retain the portrait of the British monarch, and the new banknotes will highlight Aboriginal history and culture – yqqlm
admin
2023-02-02 12:47

Source: Overseas Network

Original title: Australian banknotes will no longer retain the portrait of the British monarch New banknotes will highlight Aboriginal history and culture

5 Australian dollar banknotes (data map)

Overseas Network, February 2ndAccording to Agence France-Presse citing the Australian Central Bank on the 2nd, the Australian government announced on the same day that it would remove the portrait of the British monarch from its new banknotes and replace the image of the late Queen on the 5 Australian dollar with a design commemorating Aboriginal culture. The monarch’s portrait will no longer appear on the new banknotes.

The RBA said the decision was backed by the centre-left Labor government, which advocates a republic in Australia.The RBA said it would consult with Aboriginal people on the new banknote design, which would “commemorate the culture and history of the first Australians”. Meanwhile, it takes years to design and print new notes, and even after the new notes reach people, the existing $5 notes remain legal tender. (Hou Xingchuan from Overseas Network)

