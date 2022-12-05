A perfect storm that threatens to put a strain on the emergency-urgency in the area. The Australian flu has also arrived in Italy, with a peak of cases among children. It is a new variant of the flu virus developed, as the name implies, on the other side of the world, which has caused the worst season in the last five years, after two years in which there was practically no seasonal disease thanks also to the distancing and mandatory masks for Covid. Let’s see who it affects and what the symptoms are.

Why “Australian”

The disease is called “Australian” precisely because it first appeared in Australia, where it is winter when it is summer here. Vaccines are made according to the type of virus that is isolated on the other side of the world.

Children are the most affected

At the moment, the Higher Institute of Health also certifies, the Australian flu has mostly affected the youngest, in the 0-4 age group, but now it is also spreading to adults. The peak is expected for December, therefore one month earlier than when the seasonal disease developed in other years.

What are the symptoms

As for the symptoms, however, things have not changed: the symptoms are still the same as in previous years. The flu lasts for about five days, during which time you may have a very high fever, along with bone pain, a sore throat, runny nose and loss of appetite.

The situation in Italy

According to the Influnet surveillance network, in the week from 21 to 28 November, 9.5 cases per thousand inhabitants went from 12.9 affected by flu-like viruses and more than 2.5 million have contracted the infection since the beginning of the season . The virus is experiencing a sudden growth, one month ahead of other years. This is because, virologists explain, in the last two years in which there was a clear prevalence of Covid, there have been no infections that have strengthened the immune system. In certain regions there are problems both in emergency rooms and with family pediatricians, in many cases difficult to contact.