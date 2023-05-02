Australian government wants to ban ‘recreational’ e-cigarettes

The Australian government is working on a series of measures to ban electronic cigarettes and vaporizers used “for recreational purposes” and to limit tobacco consumption more generally. Australian Health Minister Mark Butler presented a Tuesday reform which among other things will ban disposable e-cigarettes, ban the importation of non-prescription e-cigarettes and impose new limits on the levels of nicotine they can contain. The goal is that normal cigarettes are only used as a tool to quit smoking: according to the intentions of the government, they can only be sold in pharmacies and must be labeled as pharmaceutical products.

Australia is one of the countries with the strictest tobacco laws. In 2012 he was the first to pass a law requiring cigarette companies to sell their products in packs without logos, and currently a pack of cigarettes costs an average of 40 Australian dollars (about 25 euros, on a salary average monthly equivalent of about 4,400 euros). In Australia, a prescription is already required to buy electronic cigarettes that contain nicotine, but they can still be found on the black market; those without nicotine, on the other hand, are found almost everywhere: they often have fruity flavours, which also attract young people and adolescents, and in any case contain addictive substances.

Butler noted that e-cigarettes have become hugely popular with young people and are now spreading to primary school pupils (aged 6 to 12 in Australia), making teenagers and children three times more likely to start smoking. The minister clarified that the Australian government did not intend to completely ban the sale of cigarettes to younger people, as New Zealand did recently: however, he anticipated that taxes on tobacco sales would rise by 5 percent over the next three years per year, so that the cost for the final consumer increases with the aim of discouraging their purchase.