Home World Australian Immigration Minister: Priority approval for offshore applications to increase the number of immigrants | Australian visa | Epoch Times
World

Australian Immigration Minister: Priority approval for offshore applications to increase the number of immigrants | Australian visa | Epoch Times

by admin
Australian Immigration Minister: Priority approval for offshore applications to increase the number of immigrants | Australian visa | Epoch Times

[The Epoch Times, July 26, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Tian Rui, Sydney, Australia reported) The number of Australian visa applications is increasing, and the immigration minister said that offshore applications will be prioritized to allow more immigrants to enter and contribute to the Australian economy. contribute.

On July 26, Australian Immigration Minister Andrew Giles issued a statement saying that dealing with the backlog of visa applications is a top priority for the Albanes government. Since May this year, the government has deployed 140 additional staff to process visa applications. .

The Department of Home Affairs is prioritizing offshore applications, including temporary skilled migrant visas, student visas and visitor visas, in the hope that more overseas workers will support Australia’s very tight job market and boost economic growth.

“The number of applications received in June 2022 was 6.5 per cent higher than in May, but the number of applications approved over the same period increased by 10.6 per cent,” Giles said.

Since the beginning of June 2022, the Home Office has processed 745,000 visa applications, of which more than 645,000 were offshore applications, including 388,000 visitor visas, 62,000 student visas and 9,550 temporary skilled migrant visas.

“Processing visas will be a major priority for this administration, but reducing the backlog of applications will not happen overnight, as additional visa approval staff will need to be trained and equipped to perform this important job,” Giles said. Say.

He said there was a backlog of nearly one million visa applications under Morrison’s presidency, and the Albanes government would work to restore the government’s important functions on immigration to clear the backlog. ◇

See also  The Italian Marco Bonanomi was found dead on a beach in Panarà, he had been missing for a month in Brazil

Responsible editor: Zong Minqing

For more real-time news and life information in Australia, please click dajiyuan.com.au
(This article may not be reproduced or established a mirror website without permission)

You may also like

South Koreans hold protests to condemn Japan’s sewage...

Assault on Capitol Hill, the justice department investigates...

Russia and Ukraine sign an agreement to restore...

Lufthansa strike, over a thousand canceled flights

South Korea’s new crown confirmed more than 100,000...

Ukraine latest news. Turkey: Ukrainian grain exports will...

2022 International Travel Fair Hotly Discusses “RCEP” Opportunities...

Sensitive moment!The President of Indonesia’s G20 Summit Meeting...

7.0 magnitude earthquake! Houses in the epicentre of...

Assault on Capitol Hill: the US Justice Department...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy