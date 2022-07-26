[The Epoch Times, July 26, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Tian Rui, Sydney, Australia reported) The number of Australian visa applications is increasing, and the immigration minister said that offshore applications will be prioritized to allow more immigrants to enter and contribute to the Australian economy. contribute.

On July 26, Australian Immigration Minister Andrew Giles issued a statement saying that dealing with the backlog of visa applications is a top priority for the Albanes government. Since May this year, the government has deployed 140 additional staff to process visa applications. .

The Department of Home Affairs is prioritizing offshore applications, including temporary skilled migrant visas, student visas and visitor visas, in the hope that more overseas workers will support Australia’s very tight job market and boost economic growth.

“The number of applications received in June 2022 was 6.5 per cent higher than in May, but the number of applications approved over the same period increased by 10.6 per cent,” Giles said.

Since the beginning of June 2022, the Home Office has processed 745,000 visa applications, of which more than 645,000 were offshore applications, including 388,000 visitor visas, 62,000 student visas and 9,550 temporary skilled migrant visas.

“Processing visas will be a major priority for this administration, but reducing the backlog of applications will not happen overnight, as additional visa approval staff will need to be trained and equipped to perform this important job,” Giles said. Say.

He said there was a backlog of nearly one million visa applications under Morrison’s presidency, and the Albanes government would work to restore the government’s important functions on immigration to clear the backlog. ◇

Responsible editor: Zong Minqing

For more real-time news and life information in Australia, please click dajiyuan.com.au

(This article may not be reproduced or established a mirror website without permission)