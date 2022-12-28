Home World Australian referendum on whether to give Aboriginal people a voice in its constitution
LONDON – Australia will hold a referendum next year to decide whether to give Aboriginal people an official voice in its constitution. The aim is to allow the indigenous minority to have more influence in government decisions, particularly in the fields of health, education and wage equality from which they feel excluded or are discriminated against. The referendum was a promise by the Labor government that came to power last May and today its prime minister of Italian origin, Anthony Albaneseannounced that the commitment will be kept.

