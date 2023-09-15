Australian Teacher Sentenced to Additional Year for Sexual Crimes Committed with Teenage Student

Australian Teacher Sentenced to Additional Year in Prison for Crime Against Teenage Student

An Australian teacher, Chris Dawson, has been sentenced to an additional year in prison for a crime committed when his teenage student was 16 years old. Dawson, who is already serving a 24-year sentence for the murder of his wife, Lynnette, received the sentencing on Friday at the Long Bay Correctional Complex, south of Sydney.

Lynnette’s disappearance in the early 1980s had puzzled Australian police for decades, making it one of the country’s most intriguing mysteries. The case inspired a popular podcast that delved into the whereabouts of Lynnette, whose body has never been found.

Judge Sarah Huggett sentenced Dawson to three years in prison on the charge of “carnal intercourse with a child over the age of 10 and under the age of 17” for a sexual act committed in 1980. The sentence includes a two-year non-parole period, meaning Dawson will spend an additional year in prison before being eligible for parole in August 2041.

During the trial, it was revealed that Dawson, who was a teacher in his early thirties at the time, actively pursued the victim to become her teacher. His manipulation and exploitation of the girl, who was experiencing problems at home, were detailed in court.

“The crime was committed on a Friday or Saturday night when the aggressor took the victim to his parents’ house. He told her that his parents were on vacation, that it was night, and that there was no one home,” said Judge Huggett.

Despite the crime, Dawson and the girl went on to have a lawful sexual relationship for many years after she turned 17. They eventually married and had a child together. Throughout this time, Dawson maintained his innocence and claimed that his wife, Lynnette, had abandoned their family when their children were young.

Despite multiple police investigations and searches, no trace of Lynnette Dawson has ever been found. In 2018, authorities even dug in the couple’s former home on Sydney’s northern beaches, but to no avail.

During the trial, witnesses claimed to have seen Lynnette Dawson in the years since her disappearance. However, Judge Ian Harrison dismissed their claims as false or erroneous, stating that he was satisfied with the Crown’s assertion that Dawson had become infatuated with his student and saw no other way to be with her than to kill his wife.

With the latest sentencing, Dawson’s crimes against his student and the murder of his wife have resulted in a total of 25 years in prison for the 75-year-old former teacher.

