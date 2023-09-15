Home » Australian Teacher Sentenced to Additional Year for Sexual Crimes Committed with Teenage Student
World

Australian Teacher Sentenced to Additional Year for Sexual Crimes Committed with Teenage Student

by admin
Australian Teacher Sentenced to Additional Year for Sexual Crimes Committed with Teenage Student

Australian Teacher Sentenced to Additional Year in Prison for Crime Against Teenage Student

An Australian teacher, Chris Dawson, has been sentenced to an additional year in prison for a crime committed when his teenage student was 16 years old. Dawson, who is already serving a 24-year sentence for the murder of his wife, Lynnette, received the sentencing on Friday at the Long Bay Correctional Complex, south of Sydney.

Lynnette’s disappearance in the early 1980s had puzzled Australian police for decades, making it one of the country’s most intriguing mysteries. The case inspired a popular podcast that delved into the whereabouts of Lynnette, whose body has never been found.

Judge Sarah Huggett sentenced Dawson to three years in prison on the charge of “carnal intercourse with a child over the age of 10 and under the age of 17” for a sexual act committed in 1980. The sentence includes a two-year non-parole period, meaning Dawson will spend an additional year in prison before being eligible for parole in August 2041.

During the trial, it was revealed that Dawson, who was a teacher in his early thirties at the time, actively pursued the victim to become her teacher. His manipulation and exploitation of the girl, who was experiencing problems at home, were detailed in court.

“The crime was committed on a Friday or Saturday night when the aggressor took the victim to his parents’ house. He told her that his parents were on vacation, that it was night, and that there was no one home,” said Judge Huggett.

See also  Ukraine, breaking news. Kiev, environmental damage for over 50 billion euros

Despite the crime, Dawson and the girl went on to have a lawful sexual relationship for many years after she turned 17. They eventually married and had a child together. Throughout this time, Dawson maintained his innocence and claimed that his wife, Lynnette, had abandoned their family when their children were young.

Despite multiple police investigations and searches, no trace of Lynnette Dawson has ever been found. In 2018, authorities even dug in the couple’s former home on Sydney’s northern beaches, but to no avail.

During the trial, witnesses claimed to have seen Lynnette Dawson in the years since her disappearance. However, Judge Ian Harrison dismissed their claims as false or erroneous, stating that he was satisfied with the Crown’s assertion that Dawson had become infatuated with his student and saw no other way to be with her than to kill his wife.

With the latest sentencing, Dawson’s crimes against his student and the murder of his wife have resulted in a total of 25 years in prison for the 75-year-old former teacher.

You may also like

Évelyne Trouillot, here and elsewhere

NSYNC reunite after 20 years

The Governor of Kherson Declares Mandatory Evacuation of...

RHMZ warning about rain in Serbia | Weather...

Cagliari-Udinese | Subtle with the forced choices: here...

President Abinader to Attend Group of 77 and...

The meeting between Meloni and Orbán in Hungary,...

Back to school and new products ~ Mondoblog

Devastating Floods in Libya: Thousands Dead and Missing...

Kvelertak, review of his album Endling (2023)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy