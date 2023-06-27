Australians The Cat Empire Premiere “Money Coming My Way”

He August 25th will see the light “Where The Angels Fall”, new album by the Australian band The Cat Empire, one of the most beloved in our territory and an example of the combination of genres and cultures in the same formation. And although we don’t know if there will be more advances, the truth is that it is a pleasure to enjoy “Money Coming My Way”, the third advance of the album that they will publish in a couple of months and that has had the production Andy Baldwin.

“Money Coming My Way” comes after “Thunder Rumbles” and “Rock’n’Roll”, two previous songs added to this catchy third single in which there is no lack of trumpets so identifying the group’s hits.

Its leader and singer, Félix Riebl, comments on it: “This song has a great irony and, in many ways, harkens back to some of the antics of the first album. Who can afford the cost of living these days? Everything is so expensive! Really, we just wanted to have a little fun with this idea. After that, we added some more crazy details, like involving the Heidelberg Wind Ensemble, who just happened to be rehearsing in the space where we recorded the album, in one night. There is a part in which our producer, Andy Baldwin, plays the role of a New York police officer who, while on patrol, announced on his car radio a robbery that occurred spontaneously. That announcement caused raucous laughter in the studio late at night.”

The video clip has been directed by Josh Harris and shows the gang infiltrating a grocery store as “employees” to pull off a clever heist, reveling in their loot with a jam session in which they appear surrounded by wads of cash. Riebl comments in this regard that “I don’t think we’ve ever had so much fun making a video clip, it’s so incredible and natural. Here we all see ourselves as workers in a delicatessen! Within the context of an album that has a lot of depth and diversity, this is one of the lighter moments.”