Australia's central bank will be led by a woman, Michele Bullock, for the first time since its inception
Michele Bullock will become the new governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), Australia’s central bank, succeeding Philip Lowe, whose seven-year mandate is about to expire. Bullock will be the first woman to hold this post since the RBA was founded in 1960 and she will begin her term on September 18.

Bullock has worked for the Reserve Bank of Australia as an analyst for nearly forty years. She held a variety of roles during this time, including assistant governor and head of the payments policy department, before being named lieutenant governor in April 2022.

Australia is going through a difficult moment from an economic point of view, due to the high inflation. In an effort to counter it, the RBA raised interest rates to their highest level in a decade. The current governor, Philip Lowe, has been criticized after saying Australians would have to work harder and spend less to cope with rising interest rates.

