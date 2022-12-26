Home World Austria, 12-year-old Dutch skier dies: she goes off the track and crashes into a tree
A 12-year-old Dutch girl died as a result of very serious injuries after crashing her skis into a tree in the Spieljoch ski area in Fuegenberg (Zillertal) in Austria. According to what was reported by a witness who then alerted the rescue services, yesterday afternoon at around 16 the young skier was near the crossroads of the ‘Talabfahrt’ and ‘Abfahrt Mittelstation’ slopes when, following an incorrect conduct, she left the slope crashing into a tree. Airlifted to the university hospital in Innsbruck, the twelve-year-old died in the night.

