Austria: after 320 years the Wiener Zeitung is digital only. The state newspaper is considered the oldest in the world

The “Wiener Zeitung”, after 320 years, will no longer be on newsstands tomorrow, but only available in digital form. Yesterday evening, after the printing of the latest paper version, the presses stopped forever. The number of editors will drop significantly to 20 people. The newspaper, which is owned by the state, is considered one of the oldest in the world. It appeared for the first time on August 8, 1703, then still as “Wiennerisches Diarium”. Yesterday evening during the printing of the latest edition, the interim director Thomas Seifert did not mince words, defining the end of the paper version, sanctioned a few months ago by the government, an “act of media vandalism by barbarians without culture”.

