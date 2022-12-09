Austria and the Netherlands block the entry of Romania and Bulgaria into the Schengen area, the area of free movement. During the council of EU interior ministers, the two countries vetoed the decision. Authorizing instead the request of only Croatia. The meeting is also examining the migrant emergency. And the choice of Vienna is not separated from the positions that divide the 27 on this dossier.
