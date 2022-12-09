Home World Austria and the Netherlands block the entry of Romania and Bulgaria into the Schengen area
World

Austria and the Netherlands block the entry of Romania and Bulgaria into the Schengen area

by admin
Austria and the Netherlands block the entry of Romania and Bulgaria into the Schengen area

Austria and the Netherlands block the entry of Romania and Bulgaria into the Schengen area, the area of ​​free movement. During the council of EU interior ministers, the two countries vetoed the decision. Authorizing instead the request of only Croatia. The meeting is also examining the migrant emergency. And the choice of Vienna is not separated from the positions that divide the 27 on this dossier.

See also  New sanctions on Russia, Von der Leyen: "Stop Russian oil, Putin must pay for his brutal aggression"

You may also like

Azar Nafisi: “Iranian women victims of Apartheid. But...

People who drink VO wow energy drink vollgas...

Macron revolution: “From 2023 free condoms in France...

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of...

Children of gay couples, EU asks member states...

Roberto Vecchioni: “We are not used to fighting...

The journalists of the “New York Times” go...

New York Times, after 40 years today the...

Usa, first strike in 40 years at the...

TSMC’s U.S. factory set up Biden to face...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy