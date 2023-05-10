Austria banned TikTok | Info

Austria will join a large number of countries that ban the use of the TikTok app.

Source: Mondo

Austria will join a growing list of countries banning the Chinese video-sharing app TikTok from the official phones of government officials, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

Various Western countries, including Britain, the United States and several other European Union member states, have already banned TikTok due to security concerns. The EU’s two biggest policy-making institutions also banned the app in March.

“The operation of mobile phones will be prohibited. On private phones outside the state network, it will of course be possible (to use the application),” Karner told reporters before Sunday’s cabinet meeting when asked if politicians in the government would be able to keep using the application.

TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company BiteDance, is under scrutiny from governments and regulators amid concerns that the Chinese government could use the app to collect user data or advance its own interests.

