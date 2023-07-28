austria fighter mihael wimer statement | Sport

The “Purple” strategist cautiously welcomes the rematch with Borce, scheduled for August 3. /From a MONDA reporter from Vienna/

Haris Tabaković, the striker of the “purples”, defeated the excellent Nikola Ćetković last night in the last attack and enabled his team to win the rematch in Banja Luka, scheduled for August 3, with a minimal advantage.

Borča’s footballers perfectly matched their favored rival, with a disciplined defensive game they were on the verge of a great result in the Austrian capital, but it was simply not possible.

“I’m not surprised by Borč’s performance, we expected him to play like that, bravely and defensively strong. We were preparing for such a performance of theirs. Yes, today was a win, but everything is open in the second leg and we will have to work hard to finish this game positively“, Vimmer said in the press room.

The Austrian colleagues were interested in the fact that at certain moments in the finish of the match, the home team ran out of will.

“A lot depends on the positioning of the players in certain situations. In the end, the position of the players in that last attack was exactly what we needed, exactly what we wanted“, pointed out Wimmer, who said about his team’s defensive game:

“There was one situation where we had a counterattack, lost the ball, followed immediately by a counterattack for Borac. We may have fallen off a bit there, but I’m mostly satisfied. In some moments, the defense was not at the required level, against such a good team, you can’t even defend everything. We were steady most of the time, sometimes we were late, but that’s normal at this stage of the season.”



Before the rematch in Banja Luka, Austria will have a very difficult match at the start of the domestic championship – against Sturm from Graz on July 30.

