Austria is Russia’s new ally Info

Russia got an important adviser in Europe.

Izvor: Youtube/printscreen/SkyNews

Regardless of the loss of a great empire in the 20th century, Austria in recent decades considered that it had found its role: as a member of the West, but with a special, authentic relationship towards Russia, writes the Economist. The strategy had dubious rationale – at least until Vladimir Putin launched the failed invasion of Ukraine. But things got worse in Austria long before that. A bunch of corruption scandals rumble almost non-stop since 2019. Confidence in the country’s body politic has collapsed: the chancellor has changed an incredible five times in the last 6 years, a rate that even pro-Italian authorities cannot match.

Austria’s internal problems are regularly linked to Russia and Russians. In 2019, a leaked video showed then-Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache chilling in Ibiza with the nephew of a pro-Kremlin businessman. Strache, then the leader of the Freedom Party, which regularly attacks migrants, proposed to the Russians to take over the most popular Austrian tabloid and turn it into a paper of the extreme right, i.e. his party. In return, they would receive juicy government contracts.

The official investigations that followed revealed a veritable matryoshka of intertwined state misdeeds. Text messages sent by political bigwigs allegedly show a clan elite engaged in everything from murky party financing to placing friends and close associates in lucrative jobs, bribing journalists, tax evasion, etc. The political, business and media elite have been extensively investigated. The scandals involved Sebastian Kurz, a political prodigy who stepped down as Austrian chancellor in October 2021 at just 35 years old (he now works for a Silicon Valley company and denies any wrongdoing.)

Problems unique to Europe

Kurz once amassed an almost uncontrollable level of power, and his departure from the political scene has left Austria rudderless, says Markus Hau of VE Insight, a consultancy in Vienna. This became especially evident during the pandemic. The authorities introduced harsh measures – such as compulsory vaccination – and then failed to implement them. The war in Ukraine proved to be an even greater challenge. Of course, some consequences, such as dissatisfaction with high energy prices, can be found in every European house. However, relations between Austria and Russia present unique problems.

“In Austria, there has been a feeling for a long time that we can hug the Russian bear”, says Thomas Hofer, political analyst from Vienna. After World War II, Austria narrowly avoided ending up on the other, wrong side of the Iron Curtain (like Germany, Austria was divided after World War II, but Soviet troops withdrew in 1955), and often saw itself as a bridge between rival blocs. Neutral Austria, the rare Western European country outside of NATO, played the geopolitical terrain to its advantage. In 1968, it became the first Western country to import Soviet gas, which later inspired Germany and many others. Anti-Americanism among the population helped justify business entanglements in the unfree world.

Relations with Moscow have at times raised eyebrows across the West. For example, in 2018, when the Minister of Foreign Affairs happily danced with Putin at her own wedding, at a time when other Western countries were imposing sanctions on Russia. On the other hand, it was sometimes extremely dubious – as when former Austrian chancellors sat on lucrative sinecures in large Russian energy and iron concerns. Vienna is rumored to be teeming with Russian spies: at one point, Austrian intelligence services were thought to be so compromised that their European counterparts loathed the idea of ​​sharing information.

Boycotted Zelenski’s address

The war in Ukraine has forced several European countries to reconsider. Finland and Sweden rushed to join NATO. Germany weaned itself off Russian gas and concentrated on strengthening its armed forces. Austria, on the other hand, proved to be very sluggish. True, it joined the sanctions against Russia and promised to spend more on defense. But he remains firmly committed to the idea of ​​neutrality, because he seems extremely ambivalent about being checked during the conflict, which his neighbors think is an existential threat. Its second largest bank, Raiffeisen, made more than half of its profits in Russia last year. In April of last year, current Chancellor Karl Nehammer became the first Western leader to visit Putin in Moscow after the invasion, unsuccessfully playing the bridge-builder card between Russia and its enemies.

Austrians like to imagine themselves as little Germans living in an orderly Alpine type of society and colorful. As things stand, writes The Economist, a more appropriate analogy may soon be Hungary, which under Orbán has become closer to Russia than ever before. The Freedom Party, the party of the hard right, the very one that instigated the tangle in Ibiza, is leading in all the polls ahead of the elections scheduled for next year. Deputies of that party recently left the parliament during a video speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. That hardly bodes well.

