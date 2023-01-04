VIENNA – It is the “cold summer of the dead”. Thus it is necessary to rename, with a lugubrious parallel borrowed from Pascoli, the current ski season in Austria. Spring temperatures, certainly more suitable for easy walks than Christmas slalom on glaciers, where the snow is now 80% artificial and, shot from the cannons in the evening for the afternoon of the following day, it is already sliding towards the center of the slopes and the little it remains at the edges freezing, preparing deadly pitfalls.

This