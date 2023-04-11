Gastronomy history professor Alberto Grandi made some controversial statements in a recent interview in which he argued that many Italian dishes actually have a more American history, according to DPA, cited by Agerpres.

Grandi, who teaches at the University of Parma in Italy, told the Financial Times that he had doubted the authenticity of certain “Made in Italy” dishes for many years, particularly pizza, carbonara and parmesan. “When a community is bereft of its sense of identity, due to a historical shock or a fracture with the past, it invents traditions that act like founding myths,” he said, suggesting that Italy’s gastronomic history might be more fiction. than reality. “Italian cuisine is more American than Italian,” Grandi said in an interview. The statements struck a chord with the Italian government. On the day the article was published, the Italian Ministries of Culture and Agriculture submitted an official application for the candidacy of Italian cuisine for UNESCO World Heritage status.

A decision on this will not be made until 2025, but the ministries have also requested that UNESCO include Italian cuisine on the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2023.

UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, is a specialized UN agency which, according to information on its website, has the mission of encouraging “the identification, protection and conservation of the cultural and natural heritage of the whole world, considered by an exceptional value for humanity”.

The debate related to the cultural belonging of Italian dishes has intensified. Grandi reacted to the government’s approach by declaring for La Repubblica that there is “a bunch of nonsense” in the candidacy submitted to UNESCO by the Italian authorities. In a separate statement to CNN, Grandi explained his involvement in the controversy by saying that, in part, the idea that Italians immigrated to the United States and taught people how to cook is harmless, according to DPA, cited by Agerpres.

“They emigrated because they had nothing to eat here, they were poor,” he said. “They left because they were starving. It is offensive to our grandparents to describe the situation differently”.

