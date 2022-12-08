Original title: Authoritative Interpretation丨How can hemodialysis patients resist the new crown virus? Expert Answers →

In view of the characteristics of the spread of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council organized experts to further interpret hot issues. Some patients with chronic kidney disease, especially those who need hemodialysis, worry about whether they are more likely to be infected with the new coronavirus, and whether the probability of severe illness after infection will be higher. So, how do hemodialysis patients protect against the new coronavirus? See expert advice.

Zhou Fude, Deputy Director of the Nephrology Department of Peking University First Hospital: Hemodialysis patients have low resistance. Because they often suffer from malnutrition, anemia, poor heart function, and some acidosis, they are prone to infection. There is also dialysis three times a week, 4 hours each time, frequent trips to and from the hospital, and more chances of exposure than others. The environment in the dialysis room is relatively airtight, and the flow of people is relatively large, so hemodialysis patients are prone to infection. But after infection, most of them are mild. Our patients with nephrotic syndrome showed proteinuria and edema. After treatment, they were completely relieved, so there is no need to worry.

Experts remind that if hemodialysis patients are infected with the new coronavirus, they should communicate with doctors in the infectious disease department and nephrology department in time.

Zhou Fude, Deputy Director of the Nephrology Department of Peking University First Hospital: Because both parties can provide professional treatment and advice, for example, Omicron infection is treated by infectious disease doctors or respiratory doctors. Nephrologist (responsible), whether your medicine needs to be adjusted, whether the basic original treatment medicine, such as hormone needs to be reduced, must seek the opinion of the doctor in charge. It is particularly important to wear an N95 mask when going to the hospital for medical treatment. Our experience is that in the current Omicron infection, if positive cases are found, if both parties wear N95 masks, there will be almost no transmission.

(Central TV reporter Long Xiaoqin Cao Wenyu)