Authoritative release of joint prevention and control mechanism | Inactivated vaccine is a mature technology suitable for vaccine production in my country

CCTV News: Among the new coronavirus vaccines currently vaccinated in China, inactivated vaccines and recombinant protein vaccines account for the vast majority, while many foreign countries use mRNA vaccines, so is inactivated vaccine technology backward?

Zheng Zhongwei, head of the vaccine research and development team of the National Health and Health Commission’s scientific research team: First of all, we need to make it clear to everyone that inactivated vaccines are not outdated technologies, but mature classic technologies. It is the first time in history that the mRNA vaccine of the new coronavirus has been used on a large scale in humans. Therefore, we can call mRNA vaccine technology a new technology. Both inactivated vaccines and mRNA vaccines have their own characteristics, and they must not be simply distinguished by advanced or backward. . Because the inactivated vaccine involves the operation of a large number of live viruses, it is necessary to build a high-level biosafety production workshop for large-scale cultivation and purification of the new coronavirus in a short period of time. Not only is the cost high, but the approval and construction cycle is long. It is difficult to determine whether the high investment can obtain the expected benefits. Thanks to my country’s institutional advantages, it took the lead in formulating relevant specifications for the construction of new coronavirus inactivated vaccine production workshops, and carried out the research and development of new coronavirus inactivated vaccines and the construction of production workshops simultaneously at the fastest speed, ensuring my country’s The need for large-scale production of new coronavirus inactivated vaccines.