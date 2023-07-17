Authority under control, here is Trump’s plan if he wins in 2024

New York — Dismantle the American state apparatus, eliminating independent agencies, in order to give the president absolute power without limits or controls. It’s a real constitutional revolution, one that Donald Trump prepares in case he is re-elected to the White House next year, according to revelations published by the New York Times. And who knows if he would stop there, or maybe even try to change the rule that prohibits more than two presidential terms, so as to remain in power as long as he wants, like the Chinese autocrat Xi or the Russian Putin.

A design by Steve Bannon

When he was elected in 2016, his adviser Steve Bannon he had made no secret of wanting the “deconstruction of the administrative state”, i.e. dismantling the federal administration, where the bureaucratic fifth columns of the left lurked, determined to impose their will on anyone who obtained the office of president. Things hadn’t gone exactly like this then, partly because Bannon himself had met a bad end, partly because Trump had failed to organize and implement his plans well, and partly because the democratic system of check and balances in the end it had served the function for which it was designed. However, Donald has not given up on it, and indeed now he is contemplating revenge, if in 2024 American voters give him the opportunity to take his revenge.

He does it openly, talking about it in public while his collaborators are drawing up the programme, so as to be able to say that the voters knew everything in advance and therefore gave him the opportunity to complete his revolution: “We will demolish – he threatened during a recent rally in Michigan — the deep state. We will drive out warmongers, globalists, communists, Marxists and fascists, and the sick political class who hate our country.”

He “Project 2025”

According to what the New York Times wrote, Project 2025 is working on the operation, a structure led by the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation and financed with 22 million dollars, to prepare plans for the transition. Several members of the first Trump administration work inside it, such as John McEntee and Russell Vought, who have not abandoned it even after the assault on Congress on January 6, 2021, indeed justifying it precisely with a view to defeating the deep state.

The first objective would be to submit the Justice Department to the will of the president, eliminating any semblance of impartiality, so that it can be used freely to persecute his opponents, starting with Biden and his family. Then it would go to independent agencies, such as the Federal Communications Commission which regulates the communications sector, or the Federal Trade Commission, which deals with antitrust and consumer protection. Both would be placed under the direct control of the president. The head of the White House would then claim the right to impounding, i.e. challenge the measures approved by Congress which, according to the Constitution, has the power of the purse, and refuse to spend the money destined for programs that he does not agree with. Finally, he would remove the protections guaranteed to public officials, so as to be able to oust anyone who does not align with his wishes, even in the intelligence, defense and diplomacy sectors.

The Federal Reserve is not mentioned in the programs, but there is no shortage of Trump advisers who support the need to bring it back under the power of the president, who could thus raise or lower the cost of money according to his electoral convenience. There is not even talk of removing the rule that prohibits more than two presidential terms, but in the past Donald himself had hinted at the opportunity to cancel it. An authoritarian drift, which would jeopardize the survival of American democracy itself, transforming it into a semi-dictatorship not too far from those of Xi and Putin.

