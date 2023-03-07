Listen to the audio version of the article

The “constructive dialogue” launched over the weekend between Germany and the EU to find a “rapid” agreement on the future of cars with combustion engines powered only by synthetic fuels is in a technological key. Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Liberal Transport Minister Volker Wissing expressed optimism yesterday and over the weekend about the possibility of reaching an agreement, after meeting with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday on the sidelines of a meeting of toilet. But the final decision on how to proceed will rest with Brussels.

“We are on the right track,” said Wissing: work is already being done on the search for a solution and “we will continue to work in the next few days,” Scholz stressed. Wissing urged the European Commission to present a proposal on the future of e-fuel powered cars, making better use of available technology and targeting the green light of post-2035 registration of cars with internal combustion engines that use only e-fuel.

The halt of Berlin

Germany’s halt, which raised the issue of synthetic fuels a few days before the formality of the final vote on the ban on the sale of cars with combustion engines from 2035, came as a cold shower in Brussels: Germany’s abstention would have wrecked the law, and the final vote was postponed to a date to be defined.

President von der Leyen is pressing to find “a quick agreement, balancing the objectives of climate policy and openness to technology“: for this she wanted to accelerate, meeting Chancellor Scholz on Sunday directly at Meseberg castle, near Berlin in Brandenburg, where the government met in a two-day cabinet meeting behind closed doors to plan the 2024 budget and settle a long list of differences that have erupted in recent weeks between members of the traffic light coalition.

Technological solution

The Commission proposal requested by Germany, a “technological solution” as Wissing called it, could be limited to an addition to the agreement without having to rewrite the entire law, and could contemplate an opening to synthetic fuels and e- technology-based fuels. Technically, in fact, the goal of climate neutrality can be guaranteed by combustion engines powered by e-fuel when the calculation of zero greenhouse gas emissions takes into account the entire life cycle of the car, from the production of electricity driving, well to wheel: the CO2 absorbed to produce synthetic fuels with renewable energy and hydrogen can fully offset the CO2 emitted at the time of combustion from e-fuel powered cars. Wissing argued that «we need every technological solution. Battery-powered drives, hydrogen fuel cells, but also synthetic fuels».