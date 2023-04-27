Auto hits and kills an 11-year-old boy

by blogsicilia.it – ​​48 minutes ago

Drama in Monza. An 11-year-old boy of Chinese nationality died this afternoon, Thursday 27 April, after being run over by a car in via Buonarroti. Transported by helicopter to the San Gerardo hospital, despite the attempts of the…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Car invests and kills an 11-year-old boy appeared 48 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».