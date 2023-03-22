Listen to the audio version of the article

In the dispute over the future of the automotive industry, the Italian government risks discovering that its main ally is actually playing a solitary game. This explains the urgent letter sent by the three competent ministers on the subject – Matteo Salvini (Infrastructure and transport), Gilberto Pichetto (Environment and energy security) and Adolfo Urso (Business and Made in Italy) – to Frans Timmermans, vice president of the EU Commission for the Green deal, in which biofuels are also asked to be included, in addition to the synthetic fuels (e-fuels) on which Germany is betting, among the fuels that can be used from 2035 onwards as an alternative to electricity.

That of the biofuels it is the supply chain on which our government is strongly betting but, from what has transpired, it has been excluded from the draft of the text circulated in Brussels with which the Commission intends to unblock the impasse on the automotive dossier.

Pressing for “technological neutrality”

The starting point of the whole discussion is, for new cars and commercial vehicles, the cut of CO2 exhaust emissions by 100% in 2035 compared to 2021, in practice the stop to internal combustion engines. Germany and Italy have asked to translate into a legally binding act, immediately, even before the 2026 review clause, the opening to the concept of “technological neutrality” to achieve this goal. However, the Commission’s draft would contain an explicit reference to synthetic fuels only. Hence the Italian reaction.

“Italy is fully committed to the decarbonisation of the transport sector and the reduction of emissions from light vehicles”, say Salvini, Pichetto and Urso, recalling that they immediately highlighted “the need to respect the principle of technological neutrality to ensure an economically sustainable transition and socially fair towards zero-emission mobility. We proposed recital 11 of the new CO2 regulation in good faith, and we expect the commission to implement it well ahead of the 2026 review, by proposing a legally binding act. A commitment in this sense by the commission, with an indication of a timetable, would be greatly appreciated and would allow the dossier to be concluded positively”.

The battle for biofuels

But, the letter continues, all this must take place according to a definition of “CO2 neutral fuels” which includes biofuels, but also gaseous fuels such as hydrogen, on a par with e-fuels. The document refers to the fact that vehicles should in any case be equipped with technologies that allow the exclusive use of these fuels, thus preventing the use of petrol and diesel. According to some rumors reported by the media in Germany, the German government itself actually rejected the Commission’s draft, announcing a counter-proposal. However, the fear remains, in Italian governmental and diplomatic circles, of a separation of Germany from the initial hope of forming a common front.