“We have reached an agreement with Germany on the future use of e-fuels in cars”. This was announced on Twitter by the Vice-President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans. “We will work now to get the CO2 rules adopted for the passenger car regulation as soon as possible and the Commission will swiftly follow up on the legal steps needed to implement recital 11,” he added.

The European Union’s initial proposal on new carbon dioxide emission standards for cars, presented in October, had been postponed due to opposition from Germany. The EU wanted to ban the sale of all new combustion engine cars from 2035. Germany had instead called for an exemption for cars that burn e-fuels, arguing that such fuels can be produced using renewable energy and carbon captured from the air, so as not to release further emissions into the atmosphere.

Breakthrough after weeks of pressing

The turning point – reports Bloomberg – came after weeks of talks with the European Commission and pressure from Germany’s European partners, irritated by the resistance from Berlin which caused the new legislation to stall. In the last few hours, however, the Scholz government has obtained reassurances on the fact that the EU legislation on emissions will be neutral from a technological point of view, leaving room for the so-called e-fuels to be used in a zero-emission framework. “This paves the way for the new registration after 2035 of vehicles with combustion engines that only use zero-emission fuels,” German Transport Minister Volker Wissing said in a statement.

The agreement announced by the EU vice president to whom European climate policies are delegated silences the objections raised in recent weeks by the pro-business party FDP, which includes Wissing, the youngest member of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government alliance. And it will allow Germany to formally approve the legislation passed last October by the European Union which provides for the obligation, for new cars and commercial vehicles, not to produce any CO2 emissions from 2035. This is a fundamental pillar in the plans of the EU to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

On 28 March the meeting of EU energy ministers

In a short time, the EU Commission should now approve the measures necessary to implement the new provision that allows cars powered by e-fuel to be classified as carbon neutral.