Europe interrupts the 13-month string of registrations with declining registrations compared to the previous period and registers a small sign of recovery in August, with 748,961 registrations in the entire area, including EFTA and Great Britain. The figure marks an increase of 3.4%. The improvement affected all thirty countries in the area, as noted by the Centro Studi Promotor, except for seven small markets (Denmark, Finland, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Norway).

Despite the recent improvement, as noted by ACEA, the Association of European Auto Manufacturers, the previous drops weigh negatively on the cumulative performance. As a result, the four key markets have all suffered losses so far this year: Italy (-18.4%), France (-13.8%), Germany (-9.8%) and Spain (-9.4%). ). In the period January-August 2022, compared to the previous year, there was a decrease of 11.8% while compared to the same period of 2019, the pre-pandemic year, the decrease is 33.3%.

As for the manufacturers, the two main groups, Volkswagen and Stellantis, recovered 6.3% and 11% respectively in the month, with good performances of all brands, while remaining in negative ground since the beginning of the year, of 16 and 17 %. At Stellantis, the Jeep brand suffers, which has lost a quarter of its volumes since the beginning of the year.

Hyundai consolidates in third place and is the only large group to record an 8.8% growth in volumes since the beginning of the year. Toyota, BMW and Mercedes did well in the month, while the Renault Group also recorded a decline in August, even if the contraction since the beginning of the year is limited compared to the other groups, equal to 5.5%.

Volumes equal to about one third of the market compared to the phase prior to Covid are missing, with a market that has settled down with weak demand and major problems along the supply chain of electronic components in all producing countries. With great unknowns about the future given that the crisis factors not yet overcome the effects of the pandemic, a shortage of components, a decline in the purchasing power of motorists, war in Ukraine, etc.), underlines Gian Primo Quagliano, head of Promotor, ” adding two further important negative elements: the dizzying increase in energy costs and the growth of inflation which will eventually have a significant impact on car prices as well ».