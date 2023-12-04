AUTOBIOGRAPHY OF RICCARDO ZARA & THE KING’S KNIGHTS

Nippon Shock Edizioni is pleased to officially announce that it is, starting yesterday evening, the publishing house that will publish the autobiography of RICCARDO ZARA and I KNIGHTS OF THE KING.

The publishers Adriano and Alberto Forgione attended the official signing of the contract with Maestro Riccardo Zara last night. Event which sanctioned this collaboration between our publishing house and one of the main creators of the world of acronyms of the 80s/90s. All this took place during the splendid Roman event in memory of Olimpio Petrossi, “Un Treno di Sigle” with the participation of sacred monsters of the musical composition sector of those years (Zara, Superobots, M. De Angelis, M. Balestra, Guiomar Serina , L. Macchiarella and others).

Master Zara has already completed and delivered the manuscript which is now being finalized. The publication is scheduled for next April 2024, with official presentation at ROMICS.

The title, to be defined, is currently “THE TRUE STORY OF THE KING’S KNIGHTS”, in which the Master has put all of himself, his memories, anecdotes, experiences, narrated and everything else any fan of the historical “Knights” would desire read about how the unforgettable acronyms such as Lady Oscar, the Tiger Man, Yattaman etc. were born, starting from the birth of the group up to the present moment.

With this contract we at Nippon Shock Edizioni are completing an initiative of which we feel deeply honored, as publishers and as fans. We thank maestro Riccardo Zara for the trust he placed in us, having found in us the ideal partners to realize this important cultural heritage of his, rejecting proposals from other publishers, even much more famous ones.

Our thanks also go Germanus Maxentius without whom this initiative would not have materialized. We also thank all the collaborators of Nippon Shock Edizioni for their continuous support and attachment to the objective that, in common agreement, we have set ourselves, that is, the dissemination, done with love and passion, of everything of cultural value in the world of anime and manga, classics and otherwise.

Appointment in April with THE TRUE STORY OF THE KNIGHTS OF THE KING by Riccardo Zara.

Share this: Facebook

X

