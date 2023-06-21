AUTOGUIDOVIE On over 500 buses the shots of Mario Dondero, on display at the Palazzo Reale in Milan – News

Starting today, 21 June, and until next 6 September, the Palazzo Reale in Milan will host the exhibition “Mario Dondero. Freedom and commitment”. An exhibition (with free admission) promoted by the Municipality of Milan – Culture, and produced by Palazzo Reale and Silvana Editoriale in collaboration with the Mario Dondero archive – which sees the involvement of Autoguidovie.

The company, one of the leaders in the public mobility sector in Italy and always attentive to the cultural dynamics of the territories in which it operates, not only figures as the main sponsor but participates in making the exhibition accessible and widespread, thanks to the diffusion of a selection of shots of Mario Dondero’s repertoire on its own vehicles in circulation in Lombardy. The operation, in which the mobility sector embraces that of culture, in turn becoming its vehicle, is the first ever in Italy and gives life to an unprecedented “widespread exhibition”.

Over 500 Autoguidovie buses, which cover the routes in the areas of Crema, Milan, Monza and Brianza and Pavia, will be specially set up to transform themselves into traveling exhibitions: the pendants, or rather the postcards hung on the handrails, will reproduce a selection of the shots that Mario Dondero (1928 – 2015), protagonist of Italian photography and internationally prominent photojournalist, has collected throughout his career. The means of transport therefore goes beyond the purpose of movement as an end in itself, becoming in turn a driving force of culture and an extension of the exhibition itinerary of the Royal Palace.

The works pass from the “classic” static condition, inside the four walls, to one of constant movement, getting on board and traveling together with thousands of commuters who take the bus every day. An unprecedented initiative that has created a “widespread exhibition” to all intents and purposes, in which the world of transport merges with the cultural universe. The exhibition, as a whole, aims to offer a glimpse of Dondero’s work, through images belonging to reportages and photographic services made from the 1950s to the first decade of the 2000s, and more iconic or unpublished shots.

